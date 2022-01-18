Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €2.90 ($3.30) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €2.87 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of €3.14 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of $871.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.29.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

