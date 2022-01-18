Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €2.90 ($3.30) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

Shares of HDD stock opened at €2.87 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of €3.14 ($3.57). The firm has a market cap of $871.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.29.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

