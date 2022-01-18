Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

