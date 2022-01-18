HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.40 ($105.00).

HFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €0.76 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €55.50 ($63.07). 1,111,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.10.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

