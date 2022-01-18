Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,459.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $304,459.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.28 or 0.07418430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,770.94 or 0.99950729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,404,445 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

