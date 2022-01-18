Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

HERTF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

