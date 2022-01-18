Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.