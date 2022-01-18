HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.29. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 74,869 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. Analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

