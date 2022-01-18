Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $10.35 on Tuesday, reaching $361.65. 70,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 105,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,653,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

