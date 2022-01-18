HOQU Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $205,577.65 and $518,814.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

