Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $177,271.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

