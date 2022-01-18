Houlihan Lokey (HLI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI):

1/11/2022 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

1/4/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

12/8/2021 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

