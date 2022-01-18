Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 940 ($12.83) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,080 ($14.74).

HWDN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 926.71 ($12.64).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 802.80 ($10.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 651.99 ($8.90) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.45). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 898.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 907.91.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

