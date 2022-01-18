Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 48,125.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $43,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.