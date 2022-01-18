Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €59.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €59.00 ($67.05) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €52.78 ($59.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.73. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

