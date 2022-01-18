Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €60.00 ($68.18) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €52.78 ($59.98) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.04 and its 200-day moving average is €51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.42. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.