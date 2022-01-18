Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $197,864.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $42,562.97 or 1.00402800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

