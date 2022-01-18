Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 73.5% in December

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

