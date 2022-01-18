Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.