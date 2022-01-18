Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of HYFM opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

