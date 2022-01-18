Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.06

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 13576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $875.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

