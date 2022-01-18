Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYW traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,430. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

