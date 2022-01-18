I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $521.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00310047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,351,239 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

