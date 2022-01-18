IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBIBF shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

