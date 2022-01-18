ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ICL opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

