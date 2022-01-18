Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $27,595.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.64 or 0.99679420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

