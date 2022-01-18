IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of IDT worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73. IDT Co. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

