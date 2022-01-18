IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in December

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 659.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter worth $2,307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the third quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in IES by 9.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. IES has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

