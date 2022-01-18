IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.93

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 13088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

