Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

IMUX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 122,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

