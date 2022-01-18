Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 743,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,674. Immunovant has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $813.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunovant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

