Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.94

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 85597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

