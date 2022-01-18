IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Triple-S Management worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTS stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $848.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

