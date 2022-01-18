IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.88 and a 12 month high of $299.39.
In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
