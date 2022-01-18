IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.88 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

