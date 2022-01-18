IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of MVB Financial worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MVBF stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $489.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

