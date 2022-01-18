IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.