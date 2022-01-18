indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 7%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 6,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 967,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

