Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Innospec worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innospec by 167.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

