Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys 20,025 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele purchased 20,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.25 ($13,388.25).

Murray Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Murray Steele acquired 129,396 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £69,873.84 ($95,338.85).

Shares of OAP3 opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 40.40 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.53.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.