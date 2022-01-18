Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 32,139 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

