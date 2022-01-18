Insider Selling: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,550,000 ($3,479,328.69).

Shares of LON BYIT opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.98) on Tuesday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($8.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 553.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 515.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 55.00.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price on the stock.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.