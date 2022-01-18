Inspire Investing LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

