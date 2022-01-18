Inspire Investing LLC Invests $227,000 in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $19,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 427.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.