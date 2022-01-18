Inspire Investing LLC Invests $228,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

