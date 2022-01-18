Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

