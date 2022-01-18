Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.