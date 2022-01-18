Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

