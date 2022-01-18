Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 63,576 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

