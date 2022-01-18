Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 263.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 92.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,880.2% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $525.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.77.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

