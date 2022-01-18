Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,479,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 1,340,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after buying an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

