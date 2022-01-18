InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 5,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,400 ($73.68) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.77) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($77.09) to GBX 5,700 ($77.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.77).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,878 ($66.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,103.75. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.97). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,792 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,777.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

